Sweetz P & Friends “Xanber Pill” Release Party

Posted on July 11, 2017 at 5:00 am
Already featured in the likes of XXL Magazine, The Source, The Fader, and Complex Mag, rapper Sweetz P releases her new album Xanber Pill with a big night of local hip-hop at First Avenue’s 7th St Entry. Along with a highly anticipated lineup of Sweetz P’s friends sharing the stage, the show includes special guests (and similarly up-and-coming MC) The Lioness, DJ BdotCroc, and sounds by Djlow8 PM. $10 advance, $12 door.Paul Cajun

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com

