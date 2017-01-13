Surrender to the Night: 80s New Wave

Now that highly anticipated Can Can Wonderland‘s indoor boardwalk—complete with arcade games, amusements, an 18-hole artist designed mini-golf course, beers, Bittercube cocktails, food, and more—is open in St. Easy, you can balance plans of hunkering down in the cold with some plans of wandering around in the venue’s new creative warmth. We specifically recommend heading over on Friday night, when DJ Shane Kramer of Transmission Music pulls out a bunch of 80s New Wave vinyl for a Surrender to the Night dance party. 8:30 PM. $12 mini-golf. —Rhoda Ellenson

Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave N #004, STPL; cancanwonderland.com