Surrender to the Night: 80s New Wave

Posted on January 13, 2017 at 5:30 am
Can Can Wonderland

Now that highly anticipated Can Can Wonderland‘s indoor boardwalk—complete with arcade games, amusements, an 18-hole artist designed mini-golf course, beers, Bittercube cocktails, food, and more—is open in St. Easy, you can balance plans of hunkering down in the cold with some plans of wandering around in the venue’s new creative warmth. We specifically recommend heading over on Friday night, when DJ Shane Kramer of Transmission Music pulls out a bunch of 80s New Wave vinyl for a Surrender to the Night dance party. 8:30 PM. $12 mini-golf.Rhoda Ellenson

Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave N #004, STPL; cancanwonderland.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.