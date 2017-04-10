#surlyIMPROVESTRA

A fluid collective of musicians engaging in the art of ensemble improvisation—aka music made up on the spot—Improvestra provides the sounds tonight at Surly’s tap room. Their conductor takes into account a particular mix of instrumentalists and their strengths (the group’s roster of students and professionals changes for every performance), and use that knowledge to essentially write a piece in the moment. We think it’s fair to say you’ll never hear the same piece twice, just as you’ll likely try a variety of Surly’s many beers. 8:30 PM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave SE, MPLS; surlybrewing.com