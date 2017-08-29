Surly Brewing Presents The Gay Agenda August Residency

To wrap up the great run of shows for The Gay Agenda August Residency at the Triple Rock—curated by Natalie Grace Krueger (of Näive Sense) and supported by Surly with $3.50 beers, with portion of the money going to benefiting the Minnesota Transgender Health Coalition—hometown punk heroes Kitten Forever and break out garage-y band Royal Brat will blow the graffiti off the walls of the old bar. This show is going to be packed extra tight, so get there early, maybe even lay a base with some of the T-Rock’s good food. 9 PM. Free. —G. Maki

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com