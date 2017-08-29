Surly Brewing Presents The Gay Agenda August Residency
Posted on August 29, 2017 at 10:15 am
To wrap up the great run of shows for The Gay Agenda August Residency at the Triple Rock—curated by Natalie Grace Krueger (of Näive Sense) and supported by Surly with $3.50 beers, with portion of the money going to benefiting the Minnesota Transgender Health Coalition—hometown punk heroes Kitten Forever and break out garage-y band Royal Brat will blow the graffiti off the walls of the old bar. This show is going to be packed extra tight, so get there early, maybe even lay a base with some of the T-Rock’s good food. 9 PM. Free. —G. Maki
Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com