Surly Brewing Presents The Gay Agenda August Residency

Great event, great cause! Great location! And a great price on Surly beers, which are $3.50 and a portion of which go to benefiting the Minnesota Transgender Health Coalition. The Gay Agenda residency, curated by Natalie Grace Krueger (of Näive Sense), returns to the Triple Rock’s old bar(!) with sludgey doomers Former Worlds and fantastic wall-of-noise-makers Speedweed. Plus they’re giving away tickets to the huge upcoming Eyehategod and Cro-mags show, too. Bring ear plugs and cash for a cab home! 9 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com