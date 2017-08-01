Surly Brewing Presents The Gay Agenda August Residency

Great event, great cause! Great location! And a great price on Surly beers, which are $3.50 and a portion of which go to benefiting the Minnesota Transgender Health Coalition. Twee punk duo Dirty Junk and loud and proud grinders Fucking Cowards kick off this The Gay Agenda residency, curated by Natalie Grace Krueger (of Näive Sense) and happening in the old bar(!). Plus they’re giving away tickets to future Triple Rock shows, too. Bring ear plugs and cash for a cab home! 9 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com