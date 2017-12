Surly Blackout

Mix some local black beer with some Black Flag tonight at Nomad’s Surly Blackout party. The West Bank bar has some much-sought-after Surly Darkness from this and last year, plus cover band Blackish Flag and DJ CRMBS will be playing starting at 9 PM. 7 PM beers. 9 PM music. Free for beer, $5 music. —Art Humes

Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; nomadpub.com