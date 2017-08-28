Surly Beer Hall Cellar Raid

Posted on August 28, 2017 at 5:00 am
Surly

If you missed any of, say, the last 8 years of Surly’s Darkness or their numbered run like Four, Five, SYX, etc., tonight the brewery launches a new Cellar Raid night in the Beer Hall where they’ll bring a bottle of it to your table. Think of it like date night, but instead of you and your girlfriends splitting two bottles of wine, you get two bottles of Surly Nein. Check the prices on the event page6-9 PM. Free.Art Humes

Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave SE, MPLS; surlybrewing.com

