Sunshine Day Drinking At Utepils: Grateful Dead

Summer’s too short to spend every day at work! Tell everyone you got food poisoning from your under-cooked breakfast sandwich and have to go to the doctor, but instead go listen to live bootlegs of Grateful Dead shows all afternoon at the sunny, spacious tap room at Utepils Brewing. And if you’ve get there right at opening, you can order the first beer of the day and ring their very cool ceremonial bell. Noon-4 PM. Free. —Dr. Paul Cajun

Utepils, 225 Thomas Ave N # 700, MPLS; utepilsbrewing.com