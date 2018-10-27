Just because the powers that (currently) be sign some papers, trans people won’t simple vanish into thin air—they’ll likely face greater challenges as a result. So f that s. Show yourselves and/or your solidarity with trans, gender-expansive, intersex folks and allies at a WeWontBeErased gathering that stands shoulder to shoulder from the intersection of Chicago and Lake St in MPLS and winds east until it hopefully hits STPL. It’s only an hour, so show up on time. And if you happen to have large wings or a cape to block counter-protestors, wear them and help out! Sunday, October 28th, Noon-1 PM. Free. —Howlin’ Hitara

