The music made by Ruby Boots aka singer-songwriter Bex Chilcott could only come from Nashville. The songs on her fantastic newer album Don’t Talk About It mix in a glossy pop sheen with a twangy country rock sound, a mix made once again popular by the likes of Elle King, Whitney Rose, and Chilcott’s frequent tour-mate Nikki Lane, but Ruby Boots also adds in hints of emotional storytellers like Justin Townes Earle and Kris Kristofferson (she’s also shared the stage with the latter legend). All her hard work continues to pay off musically and career-wise, for Ruby Boots’s return to MPLS + STPL she’s moving from the Entry to Turf Club, a perfect place to see her Southern style. Nashville cohorts Indianola open. Sunday, May 19th, 7 PM. $12 advance, $14 door. —Ashlynn McKinney

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎