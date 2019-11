A showcase of the many of the talented LGBTQ+ improv performers—including Queer Ensemble, Invisibi Sober Queer History, and The Other Jeannie Retelle—the Queer & Funny Improv Festival takes over HUGE Theater on Sunday. Along with the yes-and in the evening, there’s also on-topic workshops earlier in the day. Sunday, November 24th, 8 PM. $15. —Peter Armenian

HUGE Theater, 3037 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS;hugetheater.com