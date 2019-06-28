Part book release, part photography exhibit, we wanted have a special call-out in addition our other weekend art recs for the reception for It’s Hard to Find Home Again. Erika Ritzel’s beautiful photographs capture the everyday, but in It’s Hard also convey a sense of distance as she tries to bridge the gaps of geographic separation and evolving relationships. We can’t wait to see the whole series and scoop up the book. Sunday, June 30th, 1 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave S #101, MPLS; soovac.org