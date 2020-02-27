How cool is this!? The Heavy Air Doom/ Metal/ Ambient/ Experimental/ Sound festival, curated by a crack team of KFAI hosts and leadership, follows up on their exciting first year go-around with another top notch installment of genre-blending and -bending music by heavy, ambient, and improvisational artists from all around the Midwest packed on to two stages throughout the day. A must-attend for any fans of new experimental music, culture, and more. Sunday, March 1st, 2-9 PM. $10 advance, $15 day of show. —Taylor Carik

The Hook and Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis

