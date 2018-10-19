Fresh off the news about exec chef Justin Sutherland’s upcoming spot on Top Chef, Handsome Hog is hosting a debut outdoor smoked meat fest. They’ve planned music, live art, and brews from Pyres—including a Smokey pale ale collaboration—but feasting is the main event, with pork and hog iterations dominating the menu (we have our eye on the smoked Cheese Whiz!). Free admission and pay-as-you-nosh, but a very affordable (and SotC recommended) VIP pass gets you early entry, tastes of Pryes’ Hickory Smoked Poblano Stout and swag bags. Sunday, October 21st,12-5 PM. Free or $25 for VIP. All Ages. —Isabelle Wattenberg

Handsome Hog, 203 E 6th St, STP; handsomehog.com