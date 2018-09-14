We’re honestly not the biggest fans of comic character Deadpool—too much comic nerd bro id and, Ryan Reynolds pulled him off because they’re both one-trick ponies, and lately he’s even been called a comic story line killer when popping up in books like Weapon X—but we definitely think the Merc with a Mouth’s shtick fits with a pinball table more than any other hero, anti- or otherwise. Plus the table’s release party looks dreamy for even the most moderate of pinball fans: The entry gets you a t-shirt, unlimited free play, raffle entry, even a drink ticket. Chimichanga. Sunday, September 16th, Noon. Free. —Johnny Cairo

Tilt Pinball Bar, 113 East 26th St #110, MPLS; tiltpinballbar.com