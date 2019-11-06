Hard not to argue that MPLS + STP is the drag brunch capital of the world when the brunches even go so far as to portray, along with standards like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Madonna, and others, the funniest cartoon family on TV “Bob’s Burgers.” And like most of the Flip Phone parties on Union’s indoor rooftop, fans of both drag and “Bob’s” will sell out has already sold out all but Sunday for Union’s indoor rooftop ahead of time to see Sasha R Cassadine, Utica Queen, Vincent the Destroyer and Bad Karma. Sunday, November 10, Various times. $12.50. —Mitch Paradise

Union Rooftop, 731 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis