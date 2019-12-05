Try to get some holiday shopping for other people done early at the stacked Minneapolis Vintage Market popping up at the ultra-hip Machine Shop space for their largest market of the year. We do mean try—you’re likely going to find as much super cool vintage clothing, accessories, jewelry, houseware, and more for yourself as the rest of your nice list. Definitely, definitely spring for the early bird ticket to get first crack at the best stuff. Sunday, December 8th, 11am. $10 early bird, free GA. —Isabelle Wattenberg

Machine Shop, 300 2nd St SE, Minneapolis