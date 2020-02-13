Beers and swords, what could go wrong!? What can go right! The BlackStack BackStab provides an approachable way to learn about fencing and watch an actual tournament for the first time. If you’re a fencer, you can compete in one (or more) of three separate round robin tournaments (each is limited to 15 fencers, so maybe sign up early?). Plus competitors get a free beer and swag. Want to watch before getting stabbed? The event is free to watch, but fencers pay a registration fee with proceeds going to Minnesota Division Fencing. Sunday, February 16th, 11am • Free. —Eric Johnson

BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave N, St Paul

