Summit Double IPA Release Party

Be some of the first folks to try out Summit‘s Double IPA (which just scored “very good” and “outstanding” ratings on Beer Advocate!) at their beer hall. The brewery will be throwing a pre-NYE party with Trivia Mafia awarding beer tokens to trivia winners and The Black Market BBQ food truck. Friday, 4-10 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Summit Tap Room, 910 Montreal Circle, STPL; summitbrewing.com