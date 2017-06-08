SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque at Amsterdam Bar and Hall

Posted on June 8, 2017 at 5:00 am
suicide girls burlesque

If you’re a guy or gal who ever thought “I think I’d like burlesque more if it had more Legend of Zelda references”, well you’re in luck. Tonight burlesque performers from the alt-sexy pinup community Suicide Girls stop into St. Easy for a night of nerdy-yet-sultry live performance at Amsterdam that includes call outs and costume pieces from Zelda, Star Wars, A Clockwork Orange, and more geek favorites. 9 PM. $25-85.Fawn Halling

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.