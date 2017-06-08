SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque at Amsterdam Bar and Hall

If you’re a guy or gal who ever thought “I think I’d like burlesque more if it had more Legend of Zelda references”, well you’re in luck. Tonight burlesque performers from the alt-sexy pinup community Suicide Girls stop into St. Easy for a night of nerdy-yet-sultry live performance at Amsterdam that includes call outs and costume pieces from Zelda, Star Wars, A Clockwork Orange, and more geek favorites. 9 PM. $25-85. —Fawn Halling

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com