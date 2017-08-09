Subtext Shelf Take-over + Book Party

Two of our fav folks in the local lit scene, bookstore Subtext and arts journal Err, have been teaming up for a week-long shelf takeover featuring “the chapbooks, CDs, prints, merch, blood, sweat, and tears of Err artists”. Tonight the combo also take over Amsterdam with one of Err’s signature multi-disciplinary arts events that includes words by artists Kasey McKee, M. Wright, Danial Davis, Charlotte Rose, Gonkama Johnson, and Molly Hahne, live visual art from Alyssa Johnson of Slanted Studios, and music and original comic books by Turn Back Now. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com