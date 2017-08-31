Subjective + Fox Tax Gallery Opening

Before the artist moves to Detroit, check out Lindsay Splichal‘s one night only pop-up showing of her new work, Subjective. The abstract compositions have elements of recreation and repetition and the pieces aim to transcend art as objects, a concept you can hear more about tomorrow at the similarly one-off artist discussion. The launch tonight also includes an open house for Fox Tax, the tax service that ran its own hip art gallery, which has moved into the same building as Public Functionary. Swing by and say hello. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave NE, MPLS; publicfunctionary.org