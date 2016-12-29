Subaquatic Presents: Best New Artists

It’s the end of the year, so along with some of the requisite best of lists we also get this nifty little showcase from Subaquatic Records. They’ve put together a bill of young and up-and-coming bands like the garage funk party sounds of The Happy Children, the future beats of Nomenclatures, the chill orchestration of William Within, and the Middlebrook dorm sounds of Early Eyes that also supports Planned Parenthood Minnesota with half of ticket sales and a portion of vendors profits. Really good stuff and expect to read more about these folks in the new year. 8 PM. $5 —Ramarie Faley-Kent

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com