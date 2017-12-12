Streets.MN Winter Festivity

Posted on December 12, 2017 at 5:05 am
streetsmn

Speaking of holiday parties! Go hang out with all the walk-ability and bike-ability wonks at the A-Mill and help support the great work of streets.mn, who almost have enough raised to redo their indispensable local development/ land use website. Along with the drinks and mirth, in true streets.mn fashion, the party includes interviews with city beat reporters from the newspapers. 5:30 PM. $20.Margeaux Devereaux

A-Mill Artist Lofts Club Room, 315 Main Street SE, MPLS; a-millartistlofts.com

