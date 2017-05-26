Strange Times: Conspiracy of Strange Girls at Modern Times Cafe

Posted on May 26, 2017 at 5:01 am
modern times cafe

Strange days have tracked us down/ They’re going to destroy our casual joys/ We shall go on playing/ Or find a new town. There’s going to be plenty of playing, as well as new artwork, when over a dozen members of the creative collective Conspiracy of Strange Girls takes over Modern Times Cafe for a month-long art show. Join them for refreshments at Saturday’s opening reception. Saturday, 7 PM-10 PM.Ashlynn McKinney

Modern Times, 3200 Chicago Ave, MPLS; moderntimesmpls.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.