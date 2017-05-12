Strange City Night Market

Posted on May 12, 2017 at 5:15 am
strange girls

Spring is in full effect, and you know what that means! Shopping! Well, and biking to tap rooms. Get your look a little refresh at a “not-so-traditional” night market (and party, really) at Modist Brewing with over two dozen different vendors who are a part of the A Conspiracy of Strange Girls collective that includes makers of arts prints, clothing, bath and beauty products, accessories, and more. Plus there’s live tunes from The Dumpy Jug Bumpers and Melissa Boric, plus DJ sets from Mother T. Rosa and Secrets fav Devauta DaunSaturday, 6 PM. Free.Ashlynn McKinney

Modist Brewing, 505 North 3rd St, MPLS; modistbrewing.com

