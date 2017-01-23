Stout Bout Wrassle-Palooza: Darkness vs Bourbon County!

Posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:00 am
stout bout

It was the wrasslin’ theme that caught out eyes for this head-to-head pairing, but when we got into the details we were sold by the two years’ worth of Surly Darkness and three years’ worth of the world-class rated Goose Island Bourbon County, which is quite a delicious match-up of beer-lover’s beers. Plus there will be an appearance by local grappler and 8th Wonder of MPLS Giant Griffin5-11 PM. Free to attend, beer extra.Drew Cobb

Pizza Lucé, 2200 E Franklin Ave, MPLS; pizzaluce.com

