Stone Arch Bridge Festival

Staying in town for the weekend, but still want some fun outdoor fest fun? There’s an entire weekend’s worth of activities down along the water at the Stone Arch Bridge Festival. In addition to the live music—including Friday night’s big kickoff show that includes Peter Wolf Crier—you can check out classic cars, food vendors (key lime pie ice cream treats), even scope out the (ticketed) beer sampler on Saturday and Sunday. Most importantly, there will be 250 artists on hand showcases their wares, everything from poster prints to mixed and digital media to the culinary arts. (Last year we took home some artisan olive oil.) The whole vibe is really chill, and you can stop into the bars and restaurants along the water while you’re there. Friday-Sunday. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Stone Arch Bridge, 100 Portland Ave, MPLS; stonearchbridge.com