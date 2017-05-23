StoLyette + Pornonono

Posted on May 23, 2017 at 5:00 am
stolyette

Dance the late night away to a little bump-click electro funk tonight at Icehouse when minimalist electro Soviet trio StoLyette—their wonderfully named album Mitch was co-produced by Secrets fav Ryan Olcott aka c.Kostra—team up with the beautiful next-gen yacht rock sounds of Pornonono—think of Darryl Hall & John Oates teaming up with Chromeo—to celebrate some of their crew’s birthdays. 10 PM. $7.Paul Cajun

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com

