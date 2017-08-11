State Capitol Grand Re-Opening: Cap Untapped & Cloud Cult + Poliça

Poliça front woman Channy Leaneagh admits she gets more nervous about playing in front of Twincy crowds than anywhere else, so we’re grateful she succumbs to the pull of the North time and again to swoon us with her plaintive fierceness. The band celebrates the newly restored Minnesota Capitol building this Saturday, sharing stage time with the impossibly energetic Cloud Cult (who are stepping in gallantly for an under-the-weather Lizzo). If you want to booze around a bit before over to the concert, start your afternoon at the mini-beer fest next door. Fireworks to follow. Saturday, 7 PM Free. Beer Garden, 4 PM. $25. —Isabelle Wattenberg

Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, STPL; sites.mnhs.org