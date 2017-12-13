Star Wars Holiday Special Spectacular (Toys For Tots)

We honestly think there’s more excitement around The Last Jedi than Christmas right now—Can it possibly be as good as the reviews are saying? It can’t, right?—so we fully expect this year’s showings of the shlocky, B-grade, thoroughly enjoyable Star Wars Holiday Special at the BLB to fill right up again like it does every year. And that’s even without the fact that this year’s festivities also include a limited edition poster by THEY film + design! To get in, show up very very early with a toy for Toys for Tots. 4 PM, 7 PM, and 10 PM. Free with toy donation. —Curt Stanski

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com