Don’t have the attention span or stress capacity for a full-length flick? We feel you. Share your reactions to the news that Tarantino is working on a new R-rated Star Trek movie with other Trekkies tonight at the Parkway when TC Trek Trivia hosts their regular weekly screening of some vintage episodes of the television show followed by an ep of the swingin’ 60s counter-culture classic The Prisoner7 PM. Free.Curt Stanski

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com

