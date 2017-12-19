Stage Reading: CAPITAL CRIME!

We know this is pretty short notice to try and get over to The Playwright’s Center for an afternoon reading, but at the very least we’d like to get Carson Kreitzer’s CAPITAL CRIME!—a new “Brecht-meets-Riot-Grrl” play with songs about the gilded age (no, not now, the previous one)—on your radar for its full showing in the future. Along with Kreitzer’s script full of lust, murder, greed, and unfettered capitalism, Annie Enneking (of Annie & The Bang Bang) composed the tunes. Pop by to see and hear a staged go-through of it all if you’re free this afternoon. 2:30 PM. Free. —Hitara

The Playwright’s Center, 2301 E Franklin Ave, MPLS; pwcenter.org