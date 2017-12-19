Stage Reading: CAPITAL CRIME!

Posted on December 19, 2017 at 5:10 am
Playwrights Center

We know this is pretty short notice to try and get over to The Playwright’s Center for an afternoon reading, but at the very least we’d like to get Carson Kreitzer’s CAPITAL CRIME!—a new “Brecht-meets-Riot-Grrl” play with songs about the gilded age (no, not now, the previous one)—on your radar for its full showing in the future. Along with Kreitzer’s script full of lust, murder, greed, and unfettered capitalism, Annie Enneking (of Annie & The Bang Bang) composed the tunes. Pop by to see and hear a staged go-through of it all if you’re free this afternoon. 2:30 PM. Free.Hitara

The Playwright’s Center, 2301 E Franklin Ave, MPLS; pwcenter.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.