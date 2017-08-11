St Paul Slim Welcomes You to Room 306 at the Lorraine Motel

St. Paul Slim was already one of our favorite MCs, local or otherwise, and we’re really been digging his visual art, too; This Friday TheW8OnEmptySpace opens a new show of his hip-hop- and street art-influence work at the new-ish Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center in St. Easy. Along with the artwork—which looks to continue the work of Dr. Martin Luther King and Malcolm X in the context of King’s assassination at the now infamous Lorraine Motel—there’s music, Slim’s latest video, Riot Remixed (featuring Tall Paul and Kaleem the Dream), and glass blowing by Legacy Glassworks. At 7 PM there will be also be a community discussion with the artist about the project. Friday, 5-10 PM. Free. —Margeaux Devereaux

Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, 788 E 7th St, STPL; facebook.com/IndigeRootsCulturalArts