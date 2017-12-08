St Paul Santa Crawl

It’s the little details that make holiday parties fun, and the St. Paul Santa Crawl does a great job of at least crossing the T’s with peppermint icing before getting too out of control to also dot the I’s. From the brains who brought you the annual Zombie Pub Crawl festival, the SPSC carts you around to St. Easy party bars like Shamrock’s and Tiff’s and O’Gara’s, and they also throw in festive entertainment—this year the live reindeer, carol-oke, DJs and puppy kissing booth (adorbs) are all back. And since it’s a benefit for Toys for Tots, bring a toy to donate and get a drink token. Saturday, 5 PM. $20 advance, $25 door. —Willis Wales

A bunch of party bars in St. Paul like Tiff’s, Billy’s, O’Gara’s, and more