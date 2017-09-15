St. Paul Oktoberfest

It’s September! You know what that means! Oktoberfest parties! Go for the dachshund races, stay to drink beer out of a 1-liter glass beer stein! And the wacky bed races. And the royal wedding? The Germanic-American Institute sets up at the Historic Schmidt Brewery (of course) for the “most authentic Munich-style Oktoberfest” party in St. Easy, a full family-friendly afternoon and then rager evening filled with polkas, Summit beer, brats, and a bunch more events. Make sure you plan a ride home (they have a designated pick-up spot already set up). Friday, 4-10 PM. Saturday, 10 AM-10 PM. Free, $5 wristband to drink. —Üter Zörker

Historic Schmidt Brewery, 882 7th St W, STPL; schmidtartistlofts.com