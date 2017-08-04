Square Lake Film & Music Festival

With it’s mix of films, bands, and quick trip out of the city during the summer, the Square Lake Film Fest the easily one of the best block party/fests of the summer, which is why it also usually sells out. Luckily for you, there’s still a few tickets left to grab! This year they’ve lined up musical performances by a reunited Roma di Luna, Haley Bonar’s punk outfit Gramma’s Boyfriend, Sparhawk’s dirty throwback blues The Black Eyed Snakes, experimental sounds of iNMiGRATiON, and even a live film score and set by ZULUZULUU! And just as exciting, in-between bands they’ll have independent short, experimental and animated films in the hay barn-converted-to-theater. Saturday, 2 PM-Midnight. $35 advance, $40 door, $15 bike discount. —Hank Stacks

Square Lake Film & Music Festival, 13359 Partridge Rd N, Stillwater; squarelakefestival.com