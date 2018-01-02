Spit Shade: Official MPLS Tattoo Arts Convention Opener

To help kick off the big deal MPLS Tattoo Arts Convention in style, Gamut gallery hosts a giant exhibit of local and national tattoo artists curated by Lindsee Boyer of Bee Ink and Nate Vincent Szklarski, Spit Shade. (Btw, we’re big fans of Nate’s instagram @natevsftw, tattoo fans will want to follow him for sure). Stop in to Gamut on Thursday night to see the artistic talents of the many inkers on display, plus hear the sounds of DJ No Pants, who will be playing music of 60s and 70s bands and hip-hop hits from the 90s. The opening party is $5, but the exhibit runs through January 20th and is free. Thursday, 7 PM. $5. —Alexis Tenneson

Gamut Gallery, 717 S 10th Street, MPLS; gamutgallerympls.com