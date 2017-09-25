Spirit Of The Beehive On 35mm

They’re back! Over the weekend The Trylon reopened after their big remodel and the great little cinema is now no longer micro. Stop in tonight or tomorrow to check out the new seats, new lobby, and Víctor Erice’s masterwork Spirit of the Beehive. The Spanish film follows a mobile cinema that enthralls a small town, especially a young girl during Franco’s reign with a showing of Frankenstein. Monday, Tuesday. 7 & 9 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org