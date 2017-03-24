SPARK theater + dance: HOME

When some children enter the foster care system they only have enough time to pack a garbage bag or two of their belongings to take with them. SPARK theater + dance delivers a new performance HOME that combines that kind of real world detail, along with video interviews with teenagers in the foster care system, and the company’s style of physical theater to give audience an immersive look into the world of adrift kids looking for homes. Various showtimes. $24. —Ashlynn McKinney

Capri Theater, 2027 Broadway Ave, MPLS; thecapritheater.org