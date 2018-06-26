Even better than just checking out the cool new exhibition of paintings and sculptures by artist Caroline Kent, How Objects Move Through Walls, on Wednesday attendees can sign for one of the 15 minute spots to see performances from  inspired by the exhibition in the gallery space. RSVP for your spot (it’s free) to either night and expect to hang out with many of the members of the MPLS + STPL performance community while you watch! Wednesday-Thursday, 6:30 PM. Free.Betty M.J. Stacks

co. (company project space), 1237 Fourth Street NE, MPLS; 

