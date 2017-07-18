Spacesex VI: Kitty

Posted on July 18, 2017 at 10:16 am
kitty

Take an late night trip though the comsos when Necronancer Nancy Cheng and dark digital maestro Devata Daun transform plush throwback decor of the Kitty Cat Klub into a space lounge—a sexy space lounge—with the help of a bunch of other electro-cadets like Mount CurveSmarjazu, Empathy Cell, and Mach Fox, the latter of whom will also be doing the way way far out visuals. 9:30 PM. Free.Paul Cajun

Kitty Cat Klub, 313 14th Ave SE, MPLS; kittycatklub.net

