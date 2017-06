SPACESEX: Devuta Daun + Nancy Cheng

Take an late night trip though the comsos when Necronancer Nancy Cheng and dark digital maestro Devata Daun transform Nightingale’s cocktail room into a space lounge—a sexy space lounge—with their song selections. (Btw, also check out Daun’s brand new track, “By Now“, to get the vibe. 10:30 PM. Free. —Jenni Patrick

Nightingale, 2551 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; nightingalempls.com