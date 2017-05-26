Soundset Weekend

Did you catch Sway this morning doing his Sirius XM program The Wake Up Show from Icehouse? If not, you’re already a little behind on the action-packed Soundset. No worries, though, there’s still a bunch of awesome events surrounding the national, even international, hip-hop festival hosted by Rhymesayers. Our big pick of the fun is Friday’s pre-Soundset art show at CO Exhibitions with the artists who will go on to more art live at the Minnesota State Fair Grounds on Sunday. We’re also very excited for RSE to team up with Sound Unseen on Saturday afternoon to do an incredible screening plus meet-and-greet for Stretch and Bobbito: Radio That Changed Lives about the incredibly influential hip-hop radio DJs (with them in attendance!) at the Parkway Theater. And whether you can attend the big event on Sunday or not, warm-up with the pre-party goes down at First Avenue on Saturday evening with a who’s who of MPLS DJs. Then on Sunday, it’s finally Soundset, the all-ages hip-hop festival with Atmosphere, Travis Scott, Lauryn Hill, Gucci Mane(!), E-40, Brother Ali, and more, plus break dancing, live art, etc., at the Minnesota State Fair Grounds. And of course after the party is the after party, which is back at First Avenue with Get Cryphy and host Prof. It’s a huge weekend of great stuff that makes hip-hop fans from other cities jealous—and also visit us for the weekend—be sure to take some of it in. (Also if you need a primer on Soundset, check out this great profile in L’etoile on how the fest went from a warehouse party to our biggest fest.) —Letty Rodriguez