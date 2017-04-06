Sound Unseen Presents: Shorts By Junkshow Cinema

Sound Unseen brings us a night of music videos by filmmaker and music video director Justin Staggs, Justin Pierre of Motion City Soundtrack, and Shane Nelson of the Junkshow Cinema Podcast. Along with seeing videos shot for NOFX, Foo Fighters, Motion City Soundtrack, New Pornographers, and more, the trio will also show some of their short films, and Junkshow will also be recording a live Q&A for possible use on an upcoming episode of the podcast. A must-attend for film and music fans alike. 7 PM. $8 advance, $10 door. —Curt Stanski

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com