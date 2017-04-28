Sound Unseen Presents Jay Reatard: A Birthday Celebration

In the documentary Jay Reatard: Better Than Something, the incredibly prolific and hard rocking Jimmy Lee Lindsey aka Jay Reatard disagrees that songwriters only have so many songs, saying instead that they only have so much time. The statement, and the entire film, has since become precient and tragic, as Lindsey soon after the interviews overdosed and died much too young at age 29. To celebrate Lindsey’s birthday and intrepid (and sonically ferocious) legacy, Sound Unseen will be following up the film’s screening at the Uptown VFW with performances from some of Twincy’s loudest bands—Birthday Suits, Fury Things, and Blood Sculpture. Friday, 7 PM. $8 advance, $10 doors. —Ryan Cornell

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; uptownvfw246.org