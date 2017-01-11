Sound Unseen Presents: I Go Back Home: Jimmy Scott

Close friend of Billie Holiday and Charlie Parker, and the only artist ever produced by Ray Charles, musician Jimmy Scott is far from a household name. That’s thanks in part to career marked by misfortune and tragedy—although he also put out two of the greatest jazz vocal albums of all time. I Go Back Home: Jimmy Scott, premiering here thanks to Sound Unseen, documents a producer’s at-times unrealistic obsession with bringing Scott his due with a new recording. Interviews include many of the big names influenced by Scott, including Quincy Jones, Renee Olstead, David Sanborn and a host of jazz luminaries. Watch the trailer and get tickets early, it will likely sell out. 7 PM. $10. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org