Sound Unseen Presents: An Evening With Paul von Stoetzel

The intrepid cinephiles of Sound Unseen bring us more music on film and live music on stage at tonight’s retrospective and discussion with director Paul von Stoetzel. The creativity and execution behind Killing Joke films, von Stoetzel has made award winning feature-length work (Snuff: a documentary about killing on camera and new series BLEED, the pilot screens tonight, too), and several music videos for MPLS + STPL artists, including rapper Carnage the Executioner and futuristic pop princess Symone Smash It, both of whom will be performing after the video showcase and talk. 7 PM. $10. —Curt Stanski

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com