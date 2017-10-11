Sound Unseen Presents: Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai

If you missed this incredible film last time Sound Unseen screened it, or when others have presented it because it’s so great, here’s another chance (you shouldn’t miss) to catch Akounak Tedalat TAHA Tazoughai (Rain the Color of Blue With A Little Red In It), a sort of Nigerian remake/tribute to Purple Rain. Directed by Christopher Kirkley and starring Taureg people from sub-Sahara Africa, the film is reputedly the first feature film in their Tamashek language, which doesn’t have a word for purple (hence the explanitory title). But the purple and Purple Rain is there: It’s got the clash for music scene, the contentious romance, and of course a purple motorcycle. 7 PM. $10. —Curt Stanski

Trylon, 2820 E 33rd St , MPLS; trylon.org